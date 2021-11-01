Rayonier Advanced 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETRayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.9M (-16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RYAM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.