Skyline Champion 2Q 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSkyline Champion Corporation (SKY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is scheduled to announce 2Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 vs. $0.31 in 2Q21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.6M (+50.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SKY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.