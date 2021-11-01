Infinity Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.54M (+8.0% Y/Y).
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated the coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation noting the track record of the company and the potential of its cancer candidate eganelisib.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • On YTD basis, shares have jumped ~20%.
