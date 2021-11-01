Verisk Analytics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $757.42M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRSK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.