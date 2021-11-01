XPO Logistics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:24 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.09B (-26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XPO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.