LivePerson Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.21M (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPSN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.