The Container Store FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.47M (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.