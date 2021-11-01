Atreca rebounds as analysts tout licensing pact with Gates foundation
Nov. 01, 2021 2:25 PM ETAtreca, Inc. (BCEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Atreca (BCEL +16.5%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since February after a decline over the past month despite a licensing agreement signed with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for a malaria candidate.
- However, post-licensing deal, the analysts have become increasingly bullish on the stock.
- According to H.C. Wainwright, the investigational monoclonal antibody MAM01/ATRC-501 has demonstrated strong efficacy in animal models. The firm issued a Buy recommendation for the stock on Oct. 20 with the price target of $25 per share, indicating an over a fourfold rise from the last close.
- A day later, with an Outperform rating on the stock, Baird called the licensing deal “an incremental positive for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL).
- The analyst Joel L. Beatty and the team argue that while the company gets no payments from the foundation, it will have commercialization rights for the drug in leading markets which, according to the firm, gives Atreca (BCEL), “a new free shot-on-goal.” The more modest price target of $12 per share is nearly double that of Friday’s close.
