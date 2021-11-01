Edison 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.61B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.