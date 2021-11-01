Cardlytics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 vs. -$0.16 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.19M (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.