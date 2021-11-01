Denny's Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 vs. consensus of $0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.56M (+54.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DENN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.