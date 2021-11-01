ONEOK Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:33 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.72B (+100.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.