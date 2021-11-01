Magellan Midstream Partners Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:34 PM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $629.33M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.