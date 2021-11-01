GXO Logistics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B.
- Over the last 2 years, XPO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- Among some recent developments, GXO and Saks launched direct-to-consumer ecommerce logistics hub in Middletown, Pennsylvania; GXO plans to hire 9K employees in North America ahead of holiday season;