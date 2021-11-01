MPLX Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:35 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor16 Comments
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MPLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.