Marathon Petroleum Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:37 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+170.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.1B (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.