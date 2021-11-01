Weatherford International Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 2:38 PM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.15 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $929M (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WFRD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.