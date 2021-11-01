Spirit Realty Capital Q3 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.85 (+18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.85M (+34.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SRC has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revision and 0 downward.
