T-Mobile US Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.21B (+4.9% Y/Y).
  • T-Mobile was down modestly after posting Q2 earnings where it topped expectations on revenue and profit with record results.
  • The company had raised its 2021 core EBITDA outlook from $22.8B-$23.2B to $23B-$23.3B. Net cash from operations is now seen at $13.6B-$13.9B, up from $13.2B-$13.6B. And free cash flow is forecast at $5.2B-$5.5B.
  • T-Mobile also raised the forecast for merger synergies, to $2.9B-$3.2B this year from $2.8B-$3.1B.
  • Over the last 1 year, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Wall Street is Bullish on T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
  • Shares are down over 14% YTD.
