National Storage Affiliates Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.56 (+30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.55M (+72.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NSA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 0 downward.