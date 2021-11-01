Plains All American Pipeline Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.48B (+45.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.