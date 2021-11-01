Ternium Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETTernium S.A. (TX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.88 (+694.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.56B (+113.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.