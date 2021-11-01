DCP Midstream Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETDCP Midstream, LP (DCP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+54.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.4B (+177.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DCP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.