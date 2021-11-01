Matterport shares jump as mobile app becomes available on Android
Nov. 01, 2021 3:06 PM ET Matterport, Inc. (MTTR)
- Matterport (MTTR +9.1%) is one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 as shares continue to rise after the company announced that its spatial imaging app is now available to Android users.
- Through the Google Play store, Homeowners, builders, and real estate agents in over 175 countries will be able to Matterport's 3D Capture technology to map rooms and other spaces.
- “The future of the built world is in the palm of our hands. Matterport for Mobile delivers big value in a small package, increasing productivity with every space we digitize,” said Matterport CEO RJ Pittman.
- The Matterport app is free with compatible iOS or android devices.
