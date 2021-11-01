Matterport shares jump as mobile app becomes available on Android

Business Trends Graphs and charts. To the moon

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Matterport (MTTR +9.1%) is one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 as shares continue to rise after the company announced that its spatial imaging app is now available to Android users.
  • Through the Google Play store, Homeowners, builders, and real estate agents in over 175 countries will be able to Matterport's 3D Capture technology to map rooms and other spaces.
  • “The future of the built world is in the palm of our hands. Matterport for Mobile delivers big value in a small package, increasing productivity with every space we digitize,” said Matterport CEO RJ Pittman.
  • The Matterport app is free with compatible iOS or android devices.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Timothy D. Gallagher sees an investment in MTTR as a long-term play in a company that holds first mover advantage
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.