LCI Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 3:12 PM ETLCI Industries (LCII)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- LCI (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+30.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LCII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.