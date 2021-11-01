Roblox sheds 3% after weekend outage
Nov. 01, 2021 3:13 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is down 2.9% after spending most of the Halloween weekend offline in a serious outage.
- That was due to "several factors," CEO/founder David Baszucki said: "A core system in our infrastructure became overwhelmed, prompted by a subtle bug in our backend service communications while under heavy load" that wasn't due to external traffic peaking, but the growth in the number of servers in data centers.
- That started on Thursday, and it took a while to diagnose and thus "recovery took longer than any of us would have liked."
- Along with a detailed report on what happened, Roblox says it will make the creator community "economically whole" as a result.
- Baszucki's explanation shifts blame away from where some users were putting it: The "Boorito" event and giveaway done in partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill.