Roblox sheds 3% after weekend outage

Nov. 01, 2021 3:13 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is down 2.9% after spending most of the Halloween weekend offline in a serious outage.
  • That was due to "several factors," CEO/founder David Baszucki said: "A core system in our infrastructure became overwhelmed, prompted by a subtle bug in our backend service communications while under heavy load" that wasn't due to external traffic peaking, but the growth in the number of servers in data centers.
  • That started on Thursday, and it took a while to diagnose and thus "recovery took longer than any of us would have liked."
  • Along with a detailed report on what happened, Roblox says it will make the creator community "economically whole" as a result.
  • Baszucki's explanation shifts blame away from where some users were putting it: The "Boorito" event and giveaway done in partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.