NexPoint Residential Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 3:13 PM ETNexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.60 (-12.32% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.82M (+9.46% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NXRT has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.