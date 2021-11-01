Akamai Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $852.44M (+7.5% Y/Y).
  • Akamai Technologies fell over 4% after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped analyst profit estimates but only came in slightly ahead on revenue. Security Technology Group sales were up 25% year-over-year to $325M. Edge Technology Group revenue was down 1% to $528M.
  • Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • AKAM has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 16 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
  • "However, for now, even a modest valuation of $5.60 in estimated FY22 earnings implies AKAM could return 20%+ over the coming year", writes Michael Fitzsimmons in the recent Bullish article.
  • Shares of AKAM are flat YTD.
