Andersons Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETANDEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-114.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+38.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANDE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.