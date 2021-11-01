Paycom Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)By: SA News Team
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.38M (+27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on PAYC is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.
- Shares of PAYC are up over 20% YTD.