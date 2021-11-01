Bright Horizons Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETBFAMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+3050.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $485.85M (+43.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BFAM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.