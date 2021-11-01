Rocky Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETRocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.31M (+93.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCKY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.