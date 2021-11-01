Commercial Vehicle Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETCommercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Commercial Vehicle (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.59M (+35.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVGI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.