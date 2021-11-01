Origin Materials installs modules for first plant six ahead of schedule

Nov. 01, 2021 3:18 PM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Origin Materials (ORGN +7.1%) shares surge as much as 10% after saying it has lifted and installed all its previously fabricated key production modules for its first manufacturing plant, six months ahead of schedule.
  • The company says construction of the plant is on budget and on track for completion by the end of 2022, with commissioning and production start-up beginning thereafter.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor WY Capital wrote this summer that "it is clear Origin's pulpwood feedstock gives the company a substantial competitive advantage in pricing."
