Rite Aid settles w/ DOJ to make COVID vaccine portal accessible to those w/ disabilities
Nov. 01, 2021 3:28 PM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Rite Aid (RAD +3.1%) has settled with the Department of Justice and will make its online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal more accessible to those with disabilities.
- Prior to the agreement, the website did not fully conform to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. DOJ said some of the issues were that people who use screen reader software and those who have a hard time using a mouse had difficulty scheduling vaccine appointments.
- Rite Aid also must regularly test its vaccine scheduling and information pages, and fix any issues that might pose problems that might prevent those with disabilities from using the pages.
- Read about the mixed shelf offering Rite Aid filed for last month.