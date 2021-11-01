Alabama reaches settlement with Endo over opioid claims; McKesson also in talks
- The State of Alabama has reached a settlement with Endo International (ENDP +8.7%) regarding the drugmaker's alleged role in the nation's prescription opioid epidemic, Reuters reports.
- Terms of the settlement were not immediately available.
- The disclosure was made in a court filing by McKesson Corp. (MCK +0.2%), which is also being sued by Alabama. The filing indicates that the company and the state are negotiating a settlement as well.
- Endo made a settlement with New York State regarding the opoioid crisis in September.