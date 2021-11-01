Cipher Mining falls after hours following earlier speculation about M&A interest (update)
Nov. 01, 2021 3:57 PM ET Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 4:32pm: Updates shares, adds that blog post disappeared.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) dropped 12% in after hours trading after climbing 25% in regular trading after earlier speculation that Coinbase and FTX may be looking to acquire the company.
- CryptoSqueeze's Blog, which currently has 8 followers on SA, said that "credible sources" confirm that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and FTX are considering Cipher Mining for a "horizontal play."
- The blog post has since disappeared.
- Cipher didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha request for comment.
