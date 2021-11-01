Plug Power, Sunrun set for strong revenue growth, Morgan Stanley says
Nov. 01, 2021 3:54 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)RUN, FCEL, BLDP, BEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Plug Power (PLUG +8.8%) pushes to its best level since March, as Morgan Stanley says the stock is a buy ahead of earnings even after its 50% run higher over the past month.
- Morgan Stanley says it expects to see a strong focus on Plug's product gross margins this quarter, given ongoing supply chain issues, and are forecasting a 23% product gross margin in Q3, up from a low of 20% in Q2 2021.
- Q3 could be another difficult quarter for Plug's fuel delivery business, as the hydrogen market has remained extremely tight, but the firm sees this as a transitory issue given that construction has started of several green hydrogen facilities which will reduce reliance on third-party gas providers.
- Morgan Stanley continues to rate Sunrun (RUN +0.9%) as its top-rated name in the solar sector, citing "rapid growth and attractive NPV/W not properly being priced into the stock."
- The firm rates both stocks as Buys with respective $43 and $91 price targets.
- Alternative energy stocks including FuelCell Energy (FCEL +19.4%), Ballard Power (BLDP +5.2%) and Bloom Energy (BE +3.5%) are showing strength as the COP26 climate summit kicks off in Glasgow.