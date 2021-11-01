Plug Power, Sunrun set for strong revenue growth, Morgan Stanley says

Nov. 01, 2021 3:54 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)RUN, FCEL, BLDP, BEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Hydrogen Storage In Renewable Energy

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Plug Power (PLUG +8.8%) pushes to its best level since March, as Morgan Stanley says the stock is a buy ahead of earnings even after its 50% run higher over the past month.
  • Morgan Stanley says it expects to see a strong focus on Plug's product gross margins this quarter, given ongoing supply chain issues, and are forecasting a 23% product gross margin in Q3, up from a low of 20% in Q2 2021.
  • Q3 could be another difficult quarter for Plug's fuel delivery business, as the hydrogen market has remained extremely tight, but the firm sees this as a transitory issue given that construction has started of several green hydrogen facilities which will reduce reliance on third-party gas providers.
  • Morgan Stanley continues to rate Sunrun (RUN +0.9%) as its top-rated name in the solar sector, citing "rapid growth and attractive NPV/W not properly being priced into the stock."
  • The firm rates both stocks as Buys with respective $43 and $91 price targets.
  • Alternative energy stocks including FuelCell Energy (FCEL +19.4%), Ballard Power (BLDP +5.2%) and Bloom Energy (BE +3.5%) are showing strength as the COP26 climate summit kicks off in Glasgow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.