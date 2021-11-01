Kaman subsidiary receives initial award from eVTOL company

Nov. 01, 2021 4:31 PM ETKaman Corporation (KAMN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Kaman's (NYSE:KAMN) subsidiary Kamatics received an initial award to provide components manufactured using its proprietary Titanium Diffusion Hardening process to a leading eVTOL manufacturer.
  • Kaman’s TDH process opens up new engineered applications by providing the lightweight and high strength benefits of titanium alloys while improving surface hardness, durability, and wear characteristics.
  • "We see significant opportunities to expand our product offering utilizing our TDH process across a broad range of end markets, including eVTOL, Space, Aerospace and Defense, Medical and Industrial," Kamatics president Rob Paterson commented.
