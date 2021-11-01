Capital Southwest Q2 results reflect robust deal activity, portfolio performance
Nov. 01, 2021 4:33 PM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Q2 results reflect continued strong portfolio performance and robust deal activity, says President and CEO Bowen Diehl.
- Non-control investments of $14.75M in Q2 2021 increases from $10.4B in the same period a year ago.
- Q2 affiliate investments of $1.35M declines from $1.72M in Q2 2020.
- Total investment income of $20.3M rises from $16.7M in the year-ago quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.7M; primarily due to an increase in average debt investments outstanding, offset by a decline in dividend income.
- Still, Q2 diluted net investment income of $0.43 per share slips from $0.45 in the year-ago quarter, missing the $0.44 estimate.
- Q2 interest expense of $5.4M rises from $5.0M in the prior quarter.
- Q2 operating expenses of $10.3M increases from $8.6M in Q2 2020.
- Shares of CSWC slide by 0.31% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call starts on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Capital Southwest NII misses, beats on total investment income.