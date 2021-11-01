Capital Southwest Q2 results reflect robust deal activity, portfolio performance

Nov. 01, 2021 4:33 PM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Analyst working with Business Analytics and Data Management System on computer to make report with KPI and metrics connected to database. Corporate strategy for finance, operations, sales, marketing

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Q2 results reflect continued strong portfolio performance and robust deal activity, says President and CEO Bowen Diehl.
  • Non-control investments of $14.75M in Q2 2021 increases from $10.4B in the same period a year ago.
  • Q2 affiliate investments of $1.35M declines from $1.72M in Q2 2020.
  • Total investment income of $20.3M rises from $16.7M in the year-ago quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.7M; primarily due to an increase in average debt investments outstanding, offset by a decline in dividend income.
  • Still, Q2 diluted net investment income of $0.43 per share slips from $0.45 in the year-ago quarter, missing the $0.44 estimate.
  • Q2 interest expense of $5.4M rises from $5.0M in the prior quarter.
  • Q2 operating expenses of $10.3M increases from $8.6M in Q2 2020.
  • Shares of CSWC slide by 0.31% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call starts on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Capital Southwest NII misses, beats on total investment income.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.