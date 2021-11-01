Brixmor Property FFO beats by $0.05, beats on revenue

Nov. 01, 2021 4:33 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX): Q3 FFO of $0.39 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $290.19M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $11.62M.
  • Press Release
  • Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to 91.5%, anchor leased occupancy to 94.2% and small shop leased occupancy to 85.7%.
  • Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 330 basis points.
  • Reported an increase in same property NOI of 14.5%.
  • Guidance:
  • The company updated its previously provided FFO per diluted share expectations for 2021 to $1.72 - $1.75 from $1.70 - $1.76; Consensus FFO Estimate is $1.68.
  • Same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 7.5% - 8.5% from 4.5% - 6.0%, which incorporates the strong results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as well as the previously announced $0.09 per diluted share loss on extinguishment of debt, which was not included in prior guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.