Brixmor Property FFO beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 01, 2021 4:33 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX): Q3 FFO of $0.39 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $290.19M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $11.62M.
- Press Release
- Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to 91.5%, anchor leased occupancy to 94.2% and small shop leased occupancy to 85.7%.
- Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 330 basis points.
- Reported an increase in same property NOI of 14.5%.
- Guidance:
- The company updated its previously provided FFO per diluted share expectations for 2021 to $1.72 - $1.75 from $1.70 - $1.76; Consensus FFO Estimate is $1.68.
- Same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 7.5% - 8.5% from 4.5% - 6.0%, which incorporates the strong results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as well as the previously announced $0.09 per diluted share loss on extinguishment of debt, which was not included in prior guidance.