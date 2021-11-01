Energy cruises to top of S&P as crude oil resumes winning ways
- Energy stocks (XLE +1.7%) top today's S&P sector leaderboard, even as crude oil prices rise only modestly, sending the group up nearly 12% for Q3 compared with a ~7% QTD gain in the S&P 500.
- Both leading crude oil benchmarks settled higher after losing ground last week after nine straight weekly gains; December WTI (CL1:COM) closed +0.6% to $84.05/bbl, while January Brent (CO1:COM) finished +1.2% to $84.71/bbl.
- ETFs: USO, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL
- Among today's best performers: RIG +6.5%, DVN +4.7%, FTI +4.7%, PSX +4.5%, MRO +4.3%, FANG +4.1%, APA +3.6%, SLB +3.2%.
- At its meeting later this week, OPEC+ is expected to remain slow to accelerate production increases despite tightening crude supplies, likely sticking to gradual, monthly 400K bbl/day production increases despite calls for more oil from the U.S. and other major consumers.
- "We would expect noise from key consumers to increase over the remainder of the week, [but] for now, it looks as though the group will try resist being more aggressive in its easing plan," ING's Warren Patterson says, adding that expected resumption of Iranian nuclear talks this month could make OPEC+ more reluctant to further boost output.
- At the basics, "fundamentals have not changed, and the oil market will remain tight in the near-term," PVM Oil's Stephen Brennock tells Reuters.
- Several oil analysts have said $100/bbl crude is approaching, and Bank of America has come out with a forecast for Brent crude to hit $120 by next June.
- WTI climbed 11% and Brent rose 7.5% for the month of October as oil consumption outpaced supply and drained stockpiles.