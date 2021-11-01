Neurocrine swings to Q3 2021 profit, but EPS falls below expectations; shares down 6%
Nov. 01, 2021 4:36 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) swung to a Q3 2021 non-GAAP net income of $62.6M from a loss of $16.9M in the prior-year period, the company missed Street estimates on both EPS and revenue.
- Shares are down ~6% in after-hours trading.
- Revenue in the quarter increased ~15% year over year to $296M.
- On a non-GAAP basis, R&D expenses increased ~34% to $80.7M. Neurocrine said this was due to advancing its pipeline, including psychiatry programs in-licensed in mid-2020 and in-licensed epilepsy programs that began at the end of 2019.
- The company achieved record total prescriptions of Ingrezza (valbenazine) in the quarter. Net product sales were $288.8M, up ~14% from Q3 2020.
- Neurocrine ended the quarter with $1.3B in cash on hand.
