McKesson sets fiscal 2022 guidance ahead of forecasts

Nov. 01, 2021 4:38 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is trading ~5.7% higher in the post-market after the company revised up its fiscal 2021 guidance for adjusted EPS from $19.80 – $20.40 to $21.95 – $22.55. The consensus EPS estimates for the year stand at $20.32.
  • The above guidance includes an impact of $1.30 – $1.80 related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, kitting, and storage programs for the U.S. government, McKesson (MCK) said.
  • “As a result of our strong first-half performance and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our previous guidance range for fiscal 2022,” CEO Brian Tyler remarked.
  • The company also reported better than expected revenue and adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Revenue rose ~9% YoY to $66.6M, driven by the outperformance of the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment, which generated $53.4M in revenue, indicating ~11% YoY growth. However, GAAP EPS dropped ~51.7% YoY to $1.71 as net income more than halved to $267M.
  • Even with payments for opioid-related claims and assuming conservative growth rates, McKesson (MCK) “seems to be deeply undervalued,” argues Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Schönberger.
