Asbury Automotive Group slumps on shares, notes offering
Nov. 01, 2021 4:41 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has launched an underwritten public offering of 3.30M shares of its common stock.
- Terms of the offering are yet to be determined.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 495,000 additional shares of its common stock.
- Additionally, the firm has announced plans to offer up to $1.5B of Senior Notes, which will consist of Senior Notes due 2029 and Senior Notes due 2032, through a private offering.
- Proceeds from the share and notes offering, along with additional borrowings and cash on hand, will be used to fund the acquisition of all of the equity interests and the real property related to the businesses of the Larry H. Miller dealerships and Total Care Auto, Powered by Landcar.
- ABG -1.99% AH