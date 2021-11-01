Clorox jumps after indicating margins should improve through pricing actions
Nov. 01, 2021 4:48 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports organic sales fell 5% in FQ1 as a decline in volume, unfavorable price mix and unfavorable foreign exchange all played in. Sales in the cleaning and professional products segments were higher, while sales in the vitamins/minerals/supplements segment were lower at a double-digit clip.
- Gross margin decreased to 37% of sales from 48% in the year-ago quarter due primarily to higher commodity, manufacturing and logistics costs. However, CLX says it is pulling multiple levers to manage through the inflationary period. Those levers include pricing actions and stepping up cost reduction initiatives with a goal to rebuild margins and create fuel to reinvest in the business.
- The consumer products company still sees revenue falling 2% to 6% in FY22 as pandemic buying habits fade. CLX reaffirms guidance for full-year EPS of $5.40 to $5.70 vs. $5.52 consensus.
- Shares of Clorox are up 4.04% in after-hours trading to $170.28 after the earnings topper.