Mondelēz Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.06B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.