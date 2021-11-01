Hologic EPS, revenue drop in FQ4 but beat expectations as FY 2022 guidance issued
Nov. 01, 2021 5:01 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) reported fiscal year 2021 Q4 revenue and EPS that was considerably lower than in the prior-year period, it was enough to beat Street expectations.
- Revenue of ~1.32B was ~2.3% lower than in FQ4 2020. While total diagnostics revenues declined 11% to $836.8M, total breast health revenue increased 15.6% to $334.2M.
- On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $1.28, a nearly 32% drop from the same period a year ago.
- Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, Hologic sees revenue of $3.75B - $4B ($3.93B consensus), nd non-GAAP EPS: $3.55- $3.85 ($3.69 consensus).
