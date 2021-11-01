Public Storage beats Q3 expectations on higher rent, occupancy
- Public Storage's (NYSE:PSA) net operating income of $540.44M rises more than 21% from $444.22M in the year-ago quarter, as same store revenues increase while costs decline, according to its Q3 earnings report.
- Q3 same store direct net operating income of 79.1% increases from 74.6% in Q3 2020.
- Q3 core funds from operation per share of $3.42 beats the consensus estimate of $3.22, compared with $2.63 in the year-ago quarter; revenues of $894.93M also beat the consensus of $858.76M.
- Q3 rental income of $694.6M increases from $609.2M in Q3 a year ago.
- Q3 self-storage facilities of $840.51M gains from $683.95M in Q3 2020.
- Late charges and administrative fees of $21.5M in Q3 also rises from $19.14M in the year-ago quarter.
- Realized annual rental income per occupied square foot of $19.30 vs. $17.16 in Q3 2020.
- Q3 interest expense of $23.74M rises from $14.3M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call starts on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. ET.
