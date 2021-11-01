SAB Biotherapeutics and Geron gain after bullish calls from Baird

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are trading ~29.5% and ~3.8% higher in the post-market, respectively, after Baird began their coverage with Outperform ratings.
  • With rapidly advancing lead programs in COVID-19 and influenza, SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) has multiple upcoming catalysts, the analyst Colleen Kusy argues. The price target of $23 per share indicates a premium of ~172.8% to the last close.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst Joel Beatty projects a strong outlook for Geron’s (GERN) imetelstat, an experimental therapy for myeloid hematologic malignancies. The price target of $4 per share implies an upside of ~154.8% to the close.
  • Geron (GERN) recently announced the peer-reviewed publication of Phase 2 data for imetelstat in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) went public in late October thanks to a SPAC merger with Big Cypress Acquisition.
